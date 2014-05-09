About this strain
Royal Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
148 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
44% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!