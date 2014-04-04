About this strain
Snow Monster effects
Reported by real people like you
47 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
74% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
53% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
23% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
