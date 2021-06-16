Loading…
Logo for the brand Friendly Farms

Friendly Farms

Biscotti Cured Cake 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD

Biscotti effects

Reported by real people like you
164 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
43% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
35% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
17% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
2% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
8% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
6% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
6% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!