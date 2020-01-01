Gage was the word that musicians, such as Louis Armstrong, Cab Calloway, Duke Ellington, and Fats Waller, called cannabis during the golden age of jazz. In fact, Louis Armstrong carried the herb across the world in his trumpet case. The herb has brought countless people renewed creativity and joy. We cultivate inspiration through growing the finest Gage. Gage enlivens the body and rejuvenates the mind. Gage possesses soul. Gage reveals truths in meditation. Gage amplifies and uplifts the mind, the body and the soul. Gage heals all. Gage Green Group is a network of connoisseur cultivators and herbalists seeking the finest meditation. The desire for quality and health led to the formation of Gage Green Group. Keyplay merged his artistic approach with M4k’s scholastic perspective to create the foundations of Gage Green Group in Oakland, California. Since the official formation of Gage Green Group in 2010, this organization has grown into a network of symbiotic gardeners with a passion for excellence. Our headquarters are in Amsterdam while our research flourishes in many diverse climates around the planet. Herbalists across the land grow healing Gage and promote the truth. Gage Green Group is proud to work with many farmers who harmonize with nature and share the gift of life. The team has gained immense gifts and revitalization from harmonizing and interacting with Gage. Thank the most high for granting us immeasurable blessings which flow endlessly. Gage Green Group seeks out and propagates the finest smoke from around the world. We use natural breeding techniques to selectively advance the vitality and potentiality of cannabis. Our research focuses on advancing the purest forms of natural farming within the medicinal and recreational cannabis. We combine cutting-edge research and technology with organic and probiotic farming methods to maximize sustainability of our planet. By promoting holistic perspectives and inner healing, we intend to lift every individual to their highest potency. Through good meditation and good medicine, our methodologies continue to renew the body, mind, and soul. Gage Green Group serves the most healing herbs to all in need. In every aspect of our craft, we practice healing intentions and meditation. Our desire is to help heal the entire planet.