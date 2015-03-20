About this strain
Silver Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
72 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
69% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
36% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
