Gas Berry | Crumble | 1g

by Greenline
HybridTHC —CBD —
Gas Berry is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between OG Kush, Blueberry, and Sour Diesel. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Gas Berry is a very popular, pungent, potent, and heavy-hitting strain that is sure to send you to the moon and back, well, at least in your dreams, because that’s where you’ll end up after smoking, eating, or vaping this strain. Gas Berry is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gas Berry effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gas Berry when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by Botany Farms, Gas Berry features flavors like diesel, pear, and plum. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which is known for its anti-inflammatory and mood-enhancing properties. The average price of Gas Berry typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Gas Berry is a rare and exotic strain that delivers a potent and delicious experience. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gas Berry, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Greenline
Greenline is an award-winning licensed cannabis cultivation company based in Monterey, CA. We are the original creators of the super-potent ‘Orange Tree’ and ‘Bananimal’ strains. Greenline’s philosophy is simply stated: Provide the highest quality cannabis for medical and recreational use at a reasonable price point. Our three head growers alone bring over 70 years of experience and innovation, allowing us to provide some of the finest top-shelf cannabis. All of our cannabis is grown hydroponically with the utmost precision and care.

We love our products, and we know you will too.

  • CA, US: C11-0000184-LIC
  • CA, US: CCL19-0002392
