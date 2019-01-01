GreenSafe Worldwide (Hydroponic Moonshine)

GreenSafe Worldwide LLC launched in June 2016 to exploit the opportunity of launching an already proven successful European product into the North American market. 'Hydroponic Moonshine' is a plant nutrient enhancer developed in the United Kingdom that had historically been marketed in the UK and Europe through an expanding network of approximately 100 retailers and distributors. The product attracted the interest of the hydroponic industry throughout the U.K. and Europe as a result of its impressive ability to promote plant growth and health. UK sales alone reached $1M in the first commercial year and are on target to double in the second year. GreenSafe Worldwide acquired the exclusive license to sell, market and distribute the product throughout North, Central and South America. Canada will be the first country in the world to legalize marijuana for recreational use in 2017. This is significant because the Medical Marijuana market in Canada alone would propel sales to high levels. A production facility in upstate New York will provide GreenSafe Worldwide with the product and additional facilities will be established as required in the U.S. and Canada. Future plans call for similar distribution agreements with other top tier products."