Hell's OG effects
Reported by real people like you
178 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
