About this product
Seeking all the benefits of cannabis, but need something for on-the-go, or discrete situations? Groove’s Live Rosin Cartridge offers a natural, solventless, full-spectrum experience that is as close to smoking flower as you can achieve in a vape cartridge. To make it even better, Groove researched tirelessly to find the safest and best tasting cartridge on the market.
About this strain
GMO Cookies, also known as as "GMO Garlic Cookies" and "Garlic Cookies," is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with Chemdawg. This strain produces a euphoric high with mentally uplifting effects. Consumers say Garlic Cookies promotes an incredible body high that leaves you feeling relaxed and free from pain. In large doses, this strain may lock you to the sofa and make you feel sedated. As a descendent from Girl Scout Cookies, you can expect louds flavors from Garlic Cookies, like a diesel aroma and a garlic-forward taste that lingers on your tastebuds. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, depression, and nausea. According to growers, Garlic Cookies flowers into light green, spade-shaped buds that are dusted with white trichomes and curly orange hairs. This strain was originally bred by Mamiko Seeds. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Garlic Cookies (aka GMO Cookies) before, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
GMO Cookies effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Finding your groove is about unlocking the power of cannabis to compliment your life. Whether you are creating, recreating, relaxing or healing, cannabis can augment your experience or condition. Through our solventless products (and premium flower), Groove Cannabis Company captures the essence of the plant to create naturally processed products that accentuate the the most desirable traits and benefits of cannabis.
Through unique terpene-rich flavor-forward strain genetics, customized cultivation techniques and cutting-edge natural solventless processing methods, Groove offers products that naturally capture the most important attributes of the plant and ultimately contribute to our customers finding their groove.