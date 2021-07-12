A heavily Indica dominant strain (90/10), Garlic Cookies is known for its distinct diesel and spicy flavors inherited from the cross of potent parents, Chemdawg x Girl Scout Cookies, and a relaxing sedative high with long lasting effects. With a complex and terpene profile of myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene inherited from its parent strains, you will feel the “entourage effect” of this heavy indica melting you into euphoria. Great for your next creative endeavor at home or sitting around the campfire after a long day of recreation.



Seeking all the benefits of cannabis, but need something for on-the-go, or discrete situations? Groove’s Live Rosin Cartridge offers a natural, solventless, full-spectrum experience that is as close to smoking flower as you can achieve in a vape cartridge. To make it even better, Groove researched tirelessly to find the safest and best tasting cartridge on the market.