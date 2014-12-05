Loading…
Logo for the brand Harvest

Harvest

Premium Purple Chem

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD

Purple Chemdawg effects

Reported by real people like you
127 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
74% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
