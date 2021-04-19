Pure, Potent. Perfect.



The Reining Champ of cartridges, Heavy Hitters is made with 100% cannabis native terpenes and contains up to 95% THC. Available at licensed retailers in California and Nevada.



Strain Description

Heavy Hitters' GSC is a hybrid with a flower-forward, layered profile, starting with earthy notes, and finishing with a citrus sweetness. This strain presents a balanced, upbeat high.



Taste Profile: Sweet, Earthy, Pungent, Citrus



Effect Profile: Balanced, Upbeat, Creative, Focused



Lineage: OG Kush crossed with Durban Poison