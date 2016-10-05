Freshest, Full Spectrum Live Resin.



Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.



Cultivar Description

An Indica Dominant hybrid with an impressive creative effect. The rich flavor of cookies underscored by notes of citrus, that will have you happily laid-back while entertained by your own thoughts.



Effect Profile: Creative, Happy, Relaxed



Taste Profile: Cookies, Earthy, Citrus



Lineage: Cross of OG Kush and Durban Poison