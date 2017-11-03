Herban Supply Co.
Banyan Moon Nursery Diamond OG
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
OG Kush x Unknown Indica, 8 weeks of flower, 2 - 2.5 per light, outdoor
Diamond OG effects
Reported by real people like you
292 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
54% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
43% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
30% of people say it helps with insomnia
