High Garden
Biscotti 3.5G Indica Flower
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Sugar Cookie & Spice
Fruity & Herbal
SENSATION
Blissful Cerebral Lift
Calming Body Relaxation
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
3.5G Indica Flower
Biscotti effects
Reported by real people like you
164 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
43% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
35% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
17% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
2% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
8% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
6% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
6% of people say it helps with insomnia
