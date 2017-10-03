Blue Dream feminized seeds originate from California. Nowadays, you can also find this strain in Dutch coffee shops and many other European cities.



This sativa-leaning hybrid is the product of two iconic parents: Blueberry and Haze. Thanks to this exquisite pairing, you can expect an intense fusion of mind and body effects. Although Blue Dream is revered for its holistic qualities, it also douses you in a blissful cerebral mindset.



This feminized strain is relatively easy to grow, but you need to adhere to a strict maintenance schedule for optimal results. When growing Blue Dream feminized seeds, expect to cultivate crops that reach up to five feet indoors and a whopping nine feet or more outdoors. These plants develop enormous buds dripping in blue and green hues. They boast long amber pistils and a sheen of sparkling white trichomes.



As flowering begins, Blue Dream crops smell like fresh berries and vanilla with hints of earthiness. A delicious aroma of tropical fruits and wild berries delights the senses. Buy your pack of Blue Dream feminized seeds from us and grow your own resin-laden buds filled with healing properties.

