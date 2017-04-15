About this strain
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
58% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
36% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
