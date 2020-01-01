 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Humboldt Valley Farms

Humboldt Valley Farms

Is this your brand?

Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.

claim your brand

About Humboldt Valley Farms

Humboldt Valley Farms is a farm-to-table edibles company made up of three guys: a hippie heirloom cannabis grower from Humboldt, a classically-trained chef from Berkeley, and a hipster cookie baron with a nationally-recognized brand. Our mission is to produce the finest, ridiculously-satisfying gourmet sauces for your medicinal or recreational use. Staying true to our emphasis on quality control and best practices, we use a proprietary mix of nutrients to nurture our plants in one of Mother Earth’s finest microclimates within Humboldt County. This allows us to produce our own organic OG Kush cold-water bubble hash guaranteed to blow your mind.