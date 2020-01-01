Humboldt Valley Farms is a farm-to-table edibles company made up of three guys: a hippie heirloom cannabis grower from Humboldt, a classically-trained chef from Berkeley, and a hipster cookie baron with a nationally-recognized brand. Our mission is to produce the finest, ridiculously-satisfying gourmet sauces for your medicinal or recreational use. Staying true to our emphasis on quality control and best practices, we use a proprietary mix of nutrients to nurture our plants in one of Mother Earth’s finest microclimates within Humboldt County. This allows us to produce our own organic OG Kush cold-water bubble hash guaranteed to blow your mind.