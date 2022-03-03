About this strain
Mimosa, also known as "Purple Mimosa," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Clementine with Purple Punch. In small doses, this strain produces happy, level-headed effects that will leave you feeling uplifted and motivated enough to take on any mundane task. In large doses, Mimosa may make you feel sleepy and relaxed. This strain has a strong aroma and flavor that reminds you of its namesake, with notes of fruit and citrus flavors bursting through. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and stress. Mimosa is a staple from the Tangie family. Breeder Symbiotic Genetics has released a refined Mimosa dubbed Mimosa v6.
Mimosa effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
OUR ROOTS RUN DEEP
We live, work, and farm here in Humboldt County, California. This is a land of giants, where Earth’s last surviving ancient redwoods soar to the sky, powered by nothing but soil, sun, and water.
LEARN MORE
SOWN IN CLEAN SOIL
The soil is pristine. Blended by nature and infused with minerals and nutrients forged in black volcanic stone millions of years ago. Unspoiled by toxic pesticides. Untouched by chemical fertilizers.
LEARN MORE
NURTURED WITH RAINWATER
We use pure, clean rainwater harvested from our local rain forest. Our rigorous water conservation techniques are helping restore the Eel and Mattole River ecosystems and salmon populations.