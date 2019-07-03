About this product
Product Facts
Product Strain: Pineapple Express
Strain Information: Pineapple Express is a Sativa dominant hybrid strain which is known to promote an uplifting happy and productive effect.
Bottle Strength: 1500 milligram (MG)
Bottle Size: 30 milliliter (mL)
Suggested Serving Size: Inhale approximately 3-5 times
Concentration: 50 milligrams (MG) per milliliter (mL)
Extraction Method: CO2
Product Ingredients: USA grown, high potency, industrial hemp derived Full Spectrum CBD oil. USP certified, kosher vegetable glycerin. Cannabis Derived Strain specific terpenes.
Storage: In order to preserve Illuminent’s Full Spectrum Vape Oil, please keep out of excessive heat and light.
Suggested Use
Place desired serving size into your cartridge or atomizer. We have found best results at approximately 40 watts (W).
About this strain
Pineapple Express is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Trainwreck with Hawaiian. While this strain rose to fame on the silver screen in 2008 amidst the release of Pineapple Express, it is a real strain that you can find on the shelves of dispensaries across the country. Since then, this strain has become a favorite in the hearts and minds of cannabis lovers. Pineapple Express produces long-lasting energetic effects that you can feel right away. Pineapple Express is 18% THC and may make you feel buzzy, alert, and creative. The best time to smoke Pineapple Express is in the morning, afternoon, or early evening hours. In terms of flavor, this strain packs a punch to your pallet with bright citrus notes infused with pineapple and earthy pine, thanks to the terpenes of caryophyllene, limonene, and pinene. Medical marijuana patients choose Pineapple Express to relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and fatigue. According to growers, this strain will flower into dense curly buds with dark green foliage and firey amber hairs. The average price per gram of Pineapple Express is $20.
