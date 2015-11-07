The same high-quality, refined oil that you have grown to love in our PURE™ Upgrade atomizers is now available in a new delivery system! The superior design of our highly portable plunger is more visually appealing than standard medical syringes, and the shorter tip ensure less product waste. It’s great for dabbing, and it fits easily into the opening of most atomizers, allowing you to use your own. The product is mostly activated, which makes it great for creating edibles, or any cooking application. You can even make your own custom mix creations to enjoy!





