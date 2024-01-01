We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Item 9 Labs
Intentionally Crafted Cannabis Products
22
About
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Vaping
Cannabis
Other
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
16 products
Flower
Tres Leches
by Item 9 Labs
4.9
(
16
)
Flower
Alien Fire Fruit
by Item 9 Labs
Flower
LA Kush Cake
by Item 9 Labs
Pre-rolls
Infused Pre-Roll: Live Badder (1g)
by Item 9 Labs
Flower
GMO Cookies
by Item 9 Labs
Flower
Banana Punch
by Item 9 Labs
Flower
Tres Leches 5.0g Super "Eighth" Jar
by Item 9 Labs
Flower
Punch Breath
by Item 9 Labs
Flower
Biscotti Cookies
by Item 9 Labs
Flower
Cherry Punch
by Item 9 Labs
Pre-rolls
Infused Pre-Roll: Live Sugar (1g)
by Item 9 Labs
Flower
Dosi Punch 5.0g Super "Eighth" Jar
by Item 9 Labs
Pre-rolls
Infused Pre-Roll - Crumble: (1g)
by Item 9 Labs
Flower
Animal Cookies x Kush Mints
by Item 9 Labs
Flower
GG4
by Item 9 Labs
Flower
Wedding Cake
by Item 9 Labs
