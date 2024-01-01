Logo for the brand Item 9 Labs

Product image for Tres Leches
Flower
Tres Leches
by Item 9 Labs
Product image for Alien Fire Fruit
Flower
Alien Fire Fruit
by Item 9 Labs
Product image for LA Kush Cake
Flower
LA Kush Cake
by Item 9 Labs
Product image for Infused Pre-Roll: Live Badder (1g)
Pre-rolls
Infused Pre-Roll: Live Badder (1g)
by Item 9 Labs
Product image for GMO Cookies
Flower
GMO Cookies
by Item 9 Labs
Product image for Banana Punch
Flower
Banana Punch
by Item 9 Labs
Product image for Tres Leches 5.0g Super "Eighth" Jar
Flower
Tres Leches 5.0g Super "Eighth" Jar
by Item 9 Labs
Product image for Punch Breath
Flower
Punch Breath
by Item 9 Labs
Product image for Biscotti Cookies
Flower
Biscotti Cookies
by Item 9 Labs
Product image for Cherry Punch
Flower
Cherry Punch
by Item 9 Labs
Product image for Infused Pre-Roll: Live Sugar (1g)
Pre-rolls
Infused Pre-Roll: Live Sugar (1g)
by Item 9 Labs
Product image for Dosi Punch 5.0g Super "Eighth" Jar
Flower
Dosi Punch 5.0g Super "Eighth" Jar
by Item 9 Labs
Product image for Infused Pre-Roll - Crumble: (1g)
Pre-rolls
Infused Pre-Roll - Crumble: (1g)
by Item 9 Labs
Product image for Animal Cookies x Kush Mints
Flower
Animal Cookies x Kush Mints
by Item 9 Labs
Product image for GG4
Flower
GG4
by Item 9 Labs
Product image for Wedding Cake
Flower
Wedding Cake
by Item 9 Labs