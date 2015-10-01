Item 9 Labs
Animal Cookies x Kush Mints
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Also called Cookies N Kush, this Girl Scout Cookies x Fire OG crossed with Bubba Kush x Animal Mints is a hard-hitting, indica dominant hybrid. Well suited for treating chronic pain and insomnia.
GSC effects
Reported by real people like you
4,816 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
28% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
