This classic hybrid California strain was bred in the Bay Area and is responsible for the Cookie strain trend. It’s popular for its high THC content and sweet, earthy flavor. The OG Kush x Durban Poison cross makes a perfect after-dinner treat.



Jetty HIGH THC is super-potent and features a variety of legendary cannabis strains. Jetty HIGH THC is triple-tested and made in our Oakland lab using an exclusive cannabis terpene blend.



Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.