Jetty Extracts
Pineapple Express x Piña Colada UNREFINED Live Resin Infused Preroll 5 Pack (3.5g)
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
"We love this double pineapple combo for its enticing notes of sweet citrus and tropical flavors. A subtle herbal taste and coconut finish from the Piña Colada UNREFINED Live Resin leads to an uplifting, though not overstimulating body buzz. It’s happy hour somewhere.
Infused with JETTY UNREFINED Live Resin: 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high.
Top-shelf bud. Curated flower and oil pairings. Supercharged Potency. Find your flavor with Jetty Prerolls."
Pineapple Express effects
Reported by real people like you
2,735 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
38% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!