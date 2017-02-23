Journeyman
About this product
Blueberry Lemonade - fresh squeezed and infused with the Good Stuff. These limited edition Jellies are packed with full-spectrum Super Lemon OG oil from our friends at Heylo so you can experience all the weedy goodness in its radical glory. The perfect balance of sweet blueberry and tart lemonade - grab them while you can, these fresh squeezed treats won't last long!
Infused with Super Lemon OG full spectrum oil - crafted with Heylo
Vegan, Gluten Free and All-Natural
100mg THC, 10-pack (10mg THC each)
Infused with Super Lemon OG full spectrum oil - crafted with Heylo
Vegan, Gluten Free and All-Natural
100mg THC, 10-pack (10mg THC each)
Super Lemon OG effects
Reported by real people like you
44 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
40% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
36% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!