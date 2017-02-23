About this product

Blueberry Lemonade - fresh squeezed and infused with the Good Stuff. These limited edition Jellies are packed with full-spectrum Super Lemon OG oil from our friends at Heylo so you can experience all the weedy goodness in its radical glory. The perfect balance of sweet blueberry and tart lemonade - grab them while you can, these fresh squeezed treats won't last long!



Infused with Super Lemon OG full spectrum oil - crafted with Heylo

Vegan, Gluten Free and All-Natural



100mg THC, 10-pack (10mg THC each)