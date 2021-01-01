About this product

The resin production on this 100% pure indica variety by Kannabia Seed Company is out of this world! White Domina is a spectacular variety with incredibly high levels of THC and narcotic indica effects, and beautiful frosty buds that are also great for hash production.

One of the fastest finishing, most vigorous and mould, pest and disease resistant varieties, White Domina remains small and bushy and is a hearty eater. Easy growing for any level of grower.



TYPE: Indica

Smell: spiced, fruity

Flavors: Earthy, Spicy

Appearance: Long bullet-shaped buds

Effects: Relaxing, narcotic

Medical: Pain, anxiety