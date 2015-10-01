Keef Brands
Keef Hybrid Premium PAX Pod 500mg
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
PAX ERA POD
Keef PAX Pod Premium – 500MG
Keef Pods Premium include high potency distillate combined with either 100% cannabis terpenes or popular terpene profiles. They are compatible with the PAX Era technology and offer users one of the most personalized and unique vape experiences in the market. Every hit is perfectly smooth and will not disappoint with flavor.
Available in the following strains Maui Wowie (Sativa), GS Cookies (Hybrid), Bubba Kush (Indica) as well as rotating 100% cannabis strains.
GSC effects
Reported by real people like you
4,816 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
28% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
