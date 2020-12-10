Are you looking for a strain that might take your creativity to new heights? Look no further than MAC! Bred by crossing Starfighter with Colombian, MAC offers a pungent, earthy, and spicy flavor that may tantalize your taste buds.



Customers may experience uplifting and energizing effects after consuming MAC, making it a great strain for social situations. It is also known to help alleviate symptoms of stress, anxiety, and depression.



The Kind Tree Badder features a whipped, creamy consistency that may evoke memories of fresh cake batter. Made with premium, locally grown flower, this product is perfect for those who prefer a lighter consistency than traditional wax or shatter. The smooth texture makes it easy to handle and use, and its rich, indulgent flavor may satisfy even the most discerning palate. With its delicious taste and convenient consistency, this Badder may soon become your new go-to for all your vaping needs.



Customers who enjoy strains like Starfighter and Colombian Gold may also enjoy MAC.