The Kind Tree Live Badder features a whipped, creamy consistency that may evoke memories of fresh cake batter. Made with premium, locally grown fresh frozen flowers, this product is perfect for those who prefer a lighter consistency than traditional wax or shatter. The smooth texture makes it easy to handle and use, and its rich, indulgent flavor may satisfy even the most discerning palate. With its delicious taste and convenient consistency, this Live Badder may quickly become your new go-to for all your vaping needs.
Medical Marijuana patients may choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, depression, mood swings, appetite loss, and migraines.
Customers who like GSC and Fire OG strains may also enjoy Slapz.
The Slapz weed strain is breeder Exotic Genetix’s cross of Runtz and Grease Monkey. Genetics from Zkittlez, Gelato, Original Glue, and GSC give Slapz a face-smacking odor and taste of skunk, diesel, and pine. Reviewers report feeling aroused, creative, and hungry on Slapz cannabis, but newbies should watch out: those mega-high THC levels can make novices anxious and dry their mouth out.
At Kind Tree, we are dedicated to cultivating and producing cannabis with sustainable and eco-friendly techniques. We believe that every strain has its own story, resulting in unique flavors and aromas. That is why we focus our efforts on the art and science of cannabis cultivation, so each plant can reach its full potential. Kind Tree’s Grower’s Reserve is our personal collection of timeless top-shelf strains that are hand-selected to ensure the finest experience.
Kind to the Earth, Kind to the plant, Kind to each other. It is how we do things at Kind Tree because a little kindness goes a long way.