Customers may experience complete relaxation, tingling sensations, and a sense of arousal. This strain is a slightly Indica-dominant hybrid Medical Marijuana strain created by crossing the delicious Runtz x Grease Monkey - two award-winning strains. Named after its possible effects, Slapz packs a sour citrus wallop with spicy earthy flavors, accented by notes of lavender and peppery diesel.



The Kind Tree Live Badder features a whipped, creamy consistency that may evoke memories of fresh cake batter. Made with premium, locally grown fresh frozen flowers, this product is perfect for those who prefer a lighter consistency than traditional wax or shatter. The smooth texture makes it easy to handle and use, and its rich, indulgent flavor may satisfy even the most discerning palate. With its delicious taste and convenient consistency, this Live Badder may quickly become your new go-to for all your vaping needs.



Medical Marijuana patients may choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, depression, mood swings, appetite loss, and migraines.



Customers who like GSC and Fire OG strains may also enjoy Slapz.