At the Law Offices of Omar Figueroa, we fight for justice and human rights, and advocate passionately for our clients every step of the way. We take pride in our ability to think outside the box and solve complex problems in novel manners, as well as in the superior service and communication we provide to our clients. Whether you are facing criminal charges for drug offenses, including charges related to marijuana or psychedelics, or are seeking to enter the legal cannabis industry and need assistance with compliance and the licensing process, our office can provide the services and resources you need. Now that the Medicinal and Adult Use Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act (MAUCRSA) has passed, which combined California’s medical and adult-use cannabis regulatory systems, and the proposed state regulations have been released, do you have legal questions about California’s complex cannabis laws and regulations? Are you interested in obtaining a local permit for your medical cannabis business? Did you know that a state license will be required as well? Do you have inquiries related to corporate compliance, intellectual property, contracts, or land use? How about obtaining an expungement to clear a past conviction from your record? Our office can answer your questions and help you navigate these processes.