CALIFORNIA SAUCE CARTRIDGES - Live Resin High Terpene Exctract Sauce and Pure Cannabis Extract



LEGION is committed to the environment, with a portion of California Sauce sales going to reforestation programs to replant trees in areas affected by California wildfires.



Biscotti - Indica

(Gelato 25 X Sour Florida OG)

The taste of sweet cookie dough and subtle diesel fuel tones makes this the indica of choice for keeping life carefree and tranquil. Ideal for winding down after a long day or for really dialing in the downtime on your weekend, Biscotti is known for creeping up on you, so it is best to take it slow with this one.

Notes of sugar cookies with diesel fuel undertones



FOUNDED BY FARMERS DEDICATED TO YOU



- AUTHENTICITY: We are founded by farmers with 60+ years of cultivation experience.

- TERPENES: We list the top terpenes and their percentages on the back of every package to better cater to your individual needs.

- HEAVY METALS: We never have heavy metals in our products.

- ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP: LEGION donates a portion of every California Sauce cartridge/pod sale to One Tree Planted, helping plant trees in areas of California devastated by wildfires.

- PLASTIC FREE PACKAGING: To help save our planet!

- RECOGNIZED BY EXPERT JUDGES: Winning 2nd place in the best live resin cartridge at Emerald Cup in 2019.



https://www.thelegionofbloom.com/california-sauce-cartridge



