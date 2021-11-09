About this product
LEGION is committed to the environment, with a portion of California Sauce sales going to reforestation programs to replant trees in areas affected by California wildfires.
GMO Cookies – Hybrid
(Chemdog X GSC)
Strain Description:
Also known as Garlic Cookies, this heavy hybrid is mellow enough to take the edge off while still keeping you engaged throughout the day. With a robust earthy diesel flavor, this strain lets its presence be known in both smell and taste.
Notes of diesel fuel and coffee with subtle fruit undertones.
FOUNDED BY FARMERS DEDICATED TO YOU
- AUTHENTICITY: We are founded by farmers with 60+ years of cultivation experience.
- TERPENES: We list the top terpenes and their percentages on the back of every package to better cater to your individual needs.
- HEAVY METALS: We never have heavy metals in our products.
- ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP: LEGION donates a portion of every California Sauce cartridge/pod sale to One Tree Planted, helping plant trees in areas of California devastated by wildfires.
- PLASTIC FREE PACKAGING: To help save our planet!
- RECOGNIZED BY EXPERT JUDGES: Winning 2nd place in the best live resin cartridge at Emerald Cup in 2019.
About this strain
GMO Cookies, also known as as "GMO Garlic Cookies" and "Garlic Cookies," is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with Chemdawg. This strain produces a euphoric high with mentally uplifting effects. Consumers say Garlic Cookies promotes an incredible body high that leaves you feeling relaxed and free from pain. In large doses, this strain may lock you to the sofa and make you feel sedated. As a descendent from Girl Scout Cookies, you can expect louds flavors from Garlic Cookies, like a diesel aroma and a garlic-forward taste that lingers on your tastebuds. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, depression, and nausea. According to growers, Garlic Cookies flowers into light green, spade-shaped buds that are dusted with white trichomes and curly orange hairs. This strain was originally bred by Mamiko Seeds. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Garlic Cookies (aka GMO Cookies) before, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
About this brand
The Legion of Bloom is a values driven company committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products possible. Our promise is to elevate health and well-being through sustainable and conscious cultivation and extraction.