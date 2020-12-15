About this product
CBD%: 29%
Strain Type: Balanced Hybrid
Terpenes: Myrcene, limonene, betacaryophyllene, terpinolene, guaiol
100% Organic
Lab Tested for Purity and Compliance
Pineapple Express is a 60:40 sativa dominant cross breed between Train Wreck and Hawaiian CBD strains. This strain is pretty frosty and very sticky. The smell is very pungent with a hint of citrus and mango that combine to give the pineapple scent. If you choose to smoke it, the taste is slightly sweet with a bit of cedar and cinnamon, and the flavors linger on the tongue nicely after an exhale.
The terpene profile makes this strain ideal for treating inflammation, anxiety, depression, and pain. This strain may also help to boost your mood and improve your sleep.
About this strain
Pineapple Express is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Trainwreck with Hawaiian. While this strain rose to fame on the silver screen in 2008 amidst the release of Pineapple Express, it is a real strain that you can find on the shelves of dispensaries across the country. Since then, this strain has become a favorite in the hearts and minds of cannabis lovers. Pineapple Express produces long-lasting energetic effects that you can feel right away. Pineapple Express is 18% THC and may make you feel buzzy, alert, and creative. The best time to smoke Pineapple Express is in the morning, afternoon, or early evening hours. In terms of flavor, this strain packs a punch to your pallet with bright citrus notes infused with pineapple and earthy pine, thanks to the terpenes of caryophyllene, limonene, and pinene. Medical marijuana patients choose Pineapple Express to relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and fatigue. According to growers, this strain will flower into dense curly buds with dark green foliage and firey amber hairs. The average price per gram of Pineapple Express is $20.
About this brand
We are constantly searching for new products on a daily basis. If something catches our eye, we start looking into the background of the company and the farm. One of the first things we check for is a 100% organic grow - we reject any product using synthetic fertilizers or pesticides. We then check the lab reports for legal compliance, cannabinoid concentrations, and terpene levels. If the product passes this test, we purchase a small sample size.
When we receive a sample, we check the aroma, observe the terpenes and hairs under an intense light, take photos, and then save a portion for archival purposes. We then have at least three team members try the product. In the case of flower, we use both vaporizers and combustion. While testing we take down notes, then have a discussion about the product, and finally come to a consensus about various aspects of the product and provide ratings on a scale of 1-10. After we’re done, we record all the data into the CBDatabase, compare the ratings per column, then make a decision on whether or not it deserves to be added to the Lux Pharms product lineup.