About this product
THC: ~24%
Hybrid: 70% Indica 30% Sativa
Lineage: Wedding Cake x Gelato #33
We offer a 100% pest free guarantee on all of our clones. We treat them 3 times per week to ensure you receive only the healthiest, pest free clones on the market. We're the leading clone supplier in the US for a reason, amazing customer service and even better genetics!
About this strain
Ice Cream Cake is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. This strain is reported by medical marijuana patients and consumers to have calming effects that help with pain, sleep, and anxiety. Ice Cream Cake weed is ideal for night time use when you have nothing important to do except watch TV and fall asleep. Growers say this strain has light green and purple buds that are completely flushed with icy trichomes.
Ice Cream Cake Growing Info
Ice Cream Cake is a popular strain choice for both intermediate and advanced growers. This strain can be grown indoors and outdoors. You can expect a flowering time of 8-9 weeks. Ice Cream Cake weed offers a large yield and tends to grow medium-tall.
Ice Cream Cake effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Our clones and seeds are always QC'ed before shipping and arrive fast and intact, allowing you to geet growing faster. Check out our assortment of seeds and clones today and visit our website for an ever growing list of genetics you'll love!