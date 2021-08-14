Loading…
Logo for the brand Marley Natural

Marley Natural

Marley Studio: Lemon Pound Cake

HybridTHC CBD

About this product

Masterpieces of modern Indoor Herb.

THC: 27.66% Cannabinoids: 27.92%

Herb cultivated in a controlled environment, with flower profiles distinct from those of an outdoor grow. Like the partnership between artist and producer, we hand-selected our cultivation partners to ensure our vision was realized. Sustainably grown and respectfully cultivated, our STUDIO sessions are fire strains you’ll want to experience again and again
