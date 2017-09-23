Loading…
Maven Genetics

Mazar x Blueberry OG (Skywalker OG)

HybridTHC 19%CBD

About this product

Our pre packaged flower comes in a variety of premium indica, sativa and hybrid strains. Our flower is hand trimmed and carefully handled to maintain the integrity and quality of each flower.

Mazar x Blueberry OG effects

1,025 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!