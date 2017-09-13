About this product
Grape cookies is one of our hydroponically grown options. It has a very pungent berry smell to it. It is light and fluffy, perfect for a water pipe. Medium sized flowers. It was grown at one of our facilities here at Medusa’s Garden. Origin of the genetics are unknown.
About this strain
Grape Cookies by Pisces Genetics is the rich indica-dominant cross between Forum Girl Scout Cookies and Grape Kush. With strong OG elements on one side, complex floral terpenes on the other, and flavors of sweet berry and grape throughout, this strain is a knockout. The frosted buds exhibit hints of lavender, rose, grape, that morph into subtle fuel and red wine on the exhale.
Grape Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
26 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
84% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Sleepy
46% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
30% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Medusa’s Garden
We are a small batch craft cannabis business, we have limited organic strains along with hydroponically grown options at a more affordable price. We grow organically ourselves and represent other local caregivers with the same ideals in mind. We deliver to Portland, South Portland, Westbrook, and Falmouth. Based in Portland, ME. Est. March 2022.