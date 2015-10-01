Mendocino Clone Company
GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies)
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) or GSC, is an OG Kush and Durban Poison hybrid cross whose reputation grew too large to stay within the borders of its California homeland. With a sweet and earthy aroma, GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) launches you to euphoria’s top floor where full-body relaxation meets a time-bending cerebral space. A little goes a long way with this hybrid, whose THC heights have won GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) numerous Cannabis Cup awards. Patients needing a strong dose of relief, however, may look to GSC for severe pain, nausea, and appetite loss. (9-10 wks) (Moderate-Low Yield)(Sativa Dominant)
GSC effects
Reported by real people like you
4,816 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
28% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!