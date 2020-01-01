 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Midnight Farms Nursery

Midnight Farms Nursery

Is this your brand?

Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.

claim your brand

About Midnight Farms Nursery

Midnight Farms Clones is the foremost provider of premium quality Cannabis genetics in California. We produce the finest organically grown Cannabis Clones available anywhere. Midnight Farms Nursery is dedicated to providing the highest quality plant starts for all qualified medical patients of California. Our Clone Menu offers a wide selection of classic varieties as well as the latest artisan breeds. Midnight Farms clones are individually hand inspected to ensure each has the best possible start. Every clone is guaranteed to be free of pests and fungus. Our state of the art facility gives every clone the best possible start.