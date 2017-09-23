About this product

See the world from another perspective 62 Miles up where space begins. Mile 62 is Rev’s newest class of grower curated flower that’s truly out of this world. Featuring a mix of legendary and unique genetics and undergoing several rounds of pheno-hunting, these cultivars received extra time and attention from seedling to dispensary counter. Mile 62 strains are always hand trimmed, and grower selected for their intense flavors, aromas, high TAC and terpene content. Given the higher cost associated with producing these strains; including more production runs for pheno-hunting, additional nutrients, time of hand trimming, and overall top-notch quality and testing, Mile 62 strains will command a higher price relative to other flower in-store.



Strain Type: Hybrid 60I/40S | Genetics: Mazar x Blueberry OG



Patients have reported Skywalker OG to be effective at treating symptoms caused by chronic stress, pain due to an injury or illness, and mild to moderate cases of depression. Patients looking for powerful mental and physical relief that can tackle even the roughest of symptoms, should look no further says those who have used this particular cultivar. In the cannabis community Skywalker OG has become known for its pain-relieving ability to cut across the roughest symptoms and provide long-lasting relief.