About this product

Blueberry Kush is a strong indica strain that slowly brings on a heavy body sensation, helping patients forget their pain and relax. Originally from Oregon, this strain is a hybrid of Blueberry and OG Kush, which is evident in its fresh berry aroma with notes of earthy herbalness. This indica is best for evenings or before bed. Blueberry is a potent strain with THC levels that often test over 20%.