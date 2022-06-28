The Monarca Hemp Store is part of the Monarca Farm family.



Monarca Farm is a family oriented agribusiness located in Lajas, Puerto Rico, close to the Caribbean Ocean. We implement the latest technology on Hemp cultivation in an eco-friendly manner promoting green living that helps to conserve energy and also prevent air and water pollution. Our hemp is grown using high quality clean waters from the rain forest located in the mountains, fertile soils and botanical substances for fertilizing and pest control.



www.themonarca.farm