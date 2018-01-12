MPX Melting Point Extracts
Mimosa X-Vape Cartridge 0.5g
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Our MPX X-Vape cartridges are made with our high-quality, THC-rich distillate. We do not use any artificial ingredients or flavors. We infuse strain specific, all-natural terpenes for a modulating and palatable experience.
Mimosa effects
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
15% of people say it helps with stress
