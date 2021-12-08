Indica Dominant Hybrid



GENETICS: DURBAN POISON, OG KUSH



FLAVORS: BAKED GOODS, CHERRY, MINT



Girl Scout Cookies, is a slightly indica dominant hybrid strain created by crossing the classic OG Kush X Durban Poison strains. This insanely popular strain is a favorite among users everywhere for its delicious flavor that is actually like a freshly baked kush cookie and myriad of cerebral and physical effects that are just as sweet. The aroma of GSC is much like the taste but with a pungent twist – it smells like sweet kushy earth with a hint of minty nuttiness and a powerful cherry pungency that’s released as the nugs are broken apart and burned.



The GSC high is very well-balanced even with its slight indica dominance, hitting both mind and body with numbing effects. The high starts with a cerebral lift that boosts your mood with a sense of euphoria and slight introspection. As your mind is lifted, your body will be hit with a buzzing effect that leaves you completely relaxed and slightly couch-locked with a building sense of hunger. These effects make GSC is a favorite of those suffering from chronic anxiety or stress, appetite loss, depression, and chronic pain. Our GSC bud has dark olive green nugs with blue undertones, bright orange hairs, and a thick coating of tiny white crystal trichomes.