About this product

Cultivated by East Mill Creek farms, a Humboldt County family farmstead that is nurturing Soil-grown, hand-crafted cannabis.



Cuban Linx, from Swamp Boys Seed, is a hybrid Sativa-dominant strain with a Lineage of Trigerian x GMO/Tk Skunk strains with elevated THC levels and a rich, diverse terpene profile. Enjoy the refreshing lemony diesel aromas.



Green:

This grade has a higher amount of plant material than the orange. It is still as strong but less oily. It is closer to the old school kief. It is easy to sprinkle on a joint or a bowl.