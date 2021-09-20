NASHA
Cuban Linx Green Powder Hash
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
About this product
Cultivated by East Mill Creek farms, a Humboldt County family farmstead that is nurturing Soil-grown, hand-crafted cannabis.
Cuban Linx, from Swamp Boys Seed, is a hybrid Sativa-dominant strain with a Lineage of Trigerian x GMO/Tk Skunk strains with elevated THC levels and a rich, diverse terpene profile. Enjoy the refreshing lemony diesel aromas.
Green:
This grade has a higher amount of plant material than the orange. It is still as strong but less oily. It is closer to the old school kief. It is easy to sprinkle on a joint or a bowl.
GMO Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
478 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
39% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
37% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
