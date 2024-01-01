Tropical Punch 1.2g Green Unpressed Hash (Mattole Valley Sungrown)

by NASHA
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Strain rating:
  Photo of Tropical Punch 1.2g Green Unpressed Hash (Mattole Valley Sungrown)

About this product

THC: 692 mg
TERPENES: 4.4%
MELT SCALE: 70%
LINEAGE: Papaya Punch x Tropical Cherry
TASTE: Sweet, Fruity, Earthy
FEELING: Uplifted, Energized, Happy
FARM: Mattole Valley Sungrown
PLACE GROWN: Mattole Valley, Humboldt CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure, Native Soil

Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown: A family-owned and operated farm located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt, a special region that’s nestled between the coastal Redwoods and the Pacific Ocean with an ideal terroir for cultivating cannabis. This heritage homestead farm specializes in growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater, with a focus on regenerative practices and permaculture.

Tropical Punch is delightful fusion of Papaya Punch and Tropical Cherry. This strain delivers a unique experience with its sweet, citrusy flavor with its fruity sweet aroma. This strain uplifts mood, boosts energy, and sharpens focus, making it an ideal choice for those looking to encage their overall sense of well-being and productivity. The dominant terpinoids are β-Caryophyllene (spicy, woody, dry, dusty and mildly sweet), Limonene (orangey, citrusy, sweet and tart) and Linalool (spicy, waxy, citrus and floral).

Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.

About this strain

Tropical Cherry is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Tropicana Cookies and Cherry Cookies. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Tropical Cherry is a modern marijuana strain from Relentless Genetics, a Colorado-based breeder. It has a sweet and sour citrus profile with a flavor of ripe cherries and nutty earthiness. It may produce sativa-like effects of euphoria, mood enhancement, and energy. Tropical Cherry is 24% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Tropical Cherry effects include feeling focused, happy, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Tropical Cherry when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and depression. Bred by Relentless Genetics, Tropical Cherry features flavors like berry, tropical, and tea. The dominant terpene of this strain is terpinolene, which gives it a fruity and floral aroma. The average price of Tropical Cherry typically ranges from $40-$60 for an eighth of an ounce. Tropical Cherry has a beautiful appearance, with large buds covered in white trichomes and orange hairs. It flowers in 63-70 days. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tropical Cherry, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly or The Highest Critic.

About this brand

Logo for the brand NASHA
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)

NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”

