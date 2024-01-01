THC: 692 mg

TERPENES: 4.4%

MELT SCALE: 70%

LINEAGE: Papaya Punch x Tropical Cherry

TASTE: Sweet, Fruity, Earthy

FEELING: Uplifted, Energized, Happy

FARM: Mattole Valley Sungrown

PLACE GROWN: Mattole Valley, Humboldt CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure, Native Soil



Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown: A family-owned and operated farm located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt, a special region that’s nestled between the coastal Redwoods and the Pacific Ocean with an ideal terroir for cultivating cannabis. This heritage homestead farm specializes in growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater, with a focus on regenerative practices and permaculture.



Tropical Punch is delightful fusion of Papaya Punch and Tropical Cherry. This strain delivers a unique experience with its sweet, citrusy flavor with its fruity sweet aroma. This strain uplifts mood, boosts energy, and sharpens focus, making it an ideal choice for those looking to encage their overall sense of well-being and productivity. The dominant terpinoids are β-Caryophyllene (spicy, woody, dry, dusty and mildly sweet), Limonene (orangey, citrusy, sweet and tart) and Linalool (spicy, waxy, citrus and floral).



Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.



