  3. Newberry Farm
Newberry Farm

Developing strong body and mind

About Newberry Farm

Newberry Farm produces full-spectrum CBD oil that goes from our farm to your home. Newberry Farm operates a 5-acre Organic and Biodynamic farm in the High Desert of Southern California. We specialize in developing CBD oils, Tinctures, Personal lubes and Salves. These products are ideally suited for children, the elderly or adults who seek to improve their health. Our CBD products are shipped to all 50 states and territories, in addition to most international destinations.