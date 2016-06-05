About this product

Our Blueberry Kush cannabis seed is an indica dominant strain. It is a hybrid of a Blueberry strain together with the famous OG Kush. The Blueberry strain is one of the 2000 High Times Cannabis Cup winners, because of its delicious taste and aroma.



The OG Kush is the high standard for any regular seeds in its power and performance. The combination of the Blueberry and OG Kush made this beautiful plant with purple coloured leaves and blueberry smell. We as the Nirvana™ shop offer you high quality seeds for harvesting this beautiful Blueberry Kush.