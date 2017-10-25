NVUS Liquid Diamond Premium Vape elevates convenience to a new level. Experience an incredible flavor journey in every puff with this pre-filled cartridge, featuring a powerful mix of 1 full gram of THCa, THC-P, and D9 distillate, with over 1800mg+ per disposable. This cartridge is crafted with a ceramic heating element for a smoother and more flavorful experience. Plus, there are no additives, fillers, or solvents—just pure hemp distillate perfection! Try it today and let your senses indulge.



Liquid Diamond Vape Disposable now offers a premium distillate infused with the celebrated Gelato strain. Known for its balanced and mellow effects, Gelato is a hybrid that delights users with a smooth, sweet, and creamy flavor profile. Each inhale brings notes of fruit, dessert-like sweetness, and subtle earthy undertones, making it a fan favorite for relaxation and creativity.



With the Gelato strain, you’ll experience a calming, euphoric high that’s perfect for unwinding without sacrificing mental clarity. Don’t wait, grab one today and elevate your vaping experience!



Strain: Hybrid

Flavors: Sweet, Creamy, Earthy

Effects: Relaxing, Euphoric, Creative

Main Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene

