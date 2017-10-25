NVUS Liquid Diamond Vape Disposable 2 Gram – Gelato

by NVUS Labs
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
Loading...order on brand's website

About this product

NVUS Liquid Diamond Premium Vape elevates convenience to a new level. Experience an incredible flavor journey in every puff with this pre-filled cartridge, featuring a powerful mix of 1 full gram of THCa, THC-P, and D9 distillate, with over 1800mg+ per disposable. This cartridge is crafted with a ceramic heating element for a smoother and more flavorful experience. Plus, there are no additives, fillers, or solvents—just pure hemp distillate perfection! Try it today and let your senses indulge.

Liquid Diamond Vape Disposable now offers a premium distillate infused with the celebrated Gelato strain. Known for its balanced and mellow effects, Gelato is a hybrid that delights users with a smooth, sweet, and creamy flavor profile. Each inhale brings notes of fruit, dessert-like sweetness, and subtle earthy undertones, making it a fan favorite for relaxation and creativity.

With the Gelato strain, you’ll experience a calming, euphoric high that’s perfect for unwinding without sacrificing mental clarity. Don’t wait, grab one today and elevate your vaping experience!

Strain: Hybrid
Flavors: Sweet, Creamy, Earthy
Effects: Relaxing, Euphoric, Creative
Main Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene

About this strain

Gelato, also known as "Larry Bird" and "Gelato #42" is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain made from a crossing of Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. With its balance of indica & sativa, this strain produces a euphoric high accompanied by strong feelings of relaxation. Consumers who have smoked Gelato say the effects of the strain come on quickly. You'll be left feeling numb to pain, relaxed, but mentally stimulated and productive. As far as potency goes, Gelato boasts a THC level of 21%, making it an ideal choice for medical marijuana patients seeking relief for pain, fatigue, and insomnia. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high THC tolerance will delight in the heavy-handed effects this strain offers. In terms of taste, Gelato is sweet and features fruity and creamy flavors and aromas. According to growers, this strain produces buds that bloom in dark purple hues and are illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shiny white coating of crystal resin. The average price per gram of Gelato is $12. Because Gelato has reached a legendary status among cannabis connoisseurs, it comes as no surprise it's been used to make a variety of other high-quality Gelato strains, including Gelato #3, Gelato #33, Gelato #41, and Gelato #45.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand NVUS Labs
NVUS Labs
Shop products
We are a hemp-derivative company focused on bringing the highest quality products to our consumers. Our range of hemp products are derived from the most reliable sources and all go through stringent testing to ensure only the best results. We take pride in producing the finest products and providing customers with top-notch products and customer service.
Notice a problem?Report this item