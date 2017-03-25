About this product
Cryotek is a visually stunning extract distinguished by its purity. It is produced using an advanced, cryogenic filtration process, resulting in a glacially clear concentrate. Cryotek’s high cannabinoid content provides a powerful high with a crisp, cool flavor. Clear your mind and enjoy the clean, exhilarating experience of Cryotek.
About this strain
Blueberry Pancakes is a delicious indica-dominant hybrid that miraculously tastes like blueberry pancakes. With dense, slightly purple buds, this strain exhibits an aroma of blueberries, grape, and dough. Flavors of syrup and tart berry are especially present when vaporized or when utilizing non-butane combustion techniques, like hemp wick or herb irons. Blueberry Pancakes offers classic indica effects, including a weighted, relaxing physical buzz that can curb physical discomfort, nausea, joint pain, and insomnia.
Blueberry Pancakes effects
Reported by real people like you
41 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
90% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
46% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
48% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
48% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
41% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
